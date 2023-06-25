Collective responsibility of society to deal with drug menace: J-K LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said it is the collective responsibility of the society to rehabilitate youngsters who have fallen prey to the drug addiction conspiracy hatched by a neighbouring country.

The LG was addressing cyclists who took part in the 'Pedal for Peace' event held here.

''A lot of youngsters have become victims of drug addiction due to the conspiracy of our neighbouring country. It is the collective responsibility of the society to take them out of the muddle and help them achieve their dreams,'' Sinha said.

''It is my appeal to you, the youth, to lead this campaign against drug addiction,'' he said.

''I am proud of the new generation of Jammu and Kashmir which is leading this change to peace and development. No power can stop you from touching new heights of development if you are determined to excel,'' Sinha added.

He also said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police were making efforts to harness the talent and skills of the youth through its civic action programme.

''There is no doubt that the efforts have started to bear fruit. In 2020, there were 516 cyclists in the 'Pedal for Peace', today there were 2,500,'' Sinha said.

He said youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir are becoming a shining example of progress in the country.

''The way they are channelising their energies to transform the Union territory in various fields, the entire country is feeling proud of them. Our girls are creating new records in various fields. I was at the IUST convocation yesterday. Sixty-three per cent of the gold medallists were girls,'' the LG added.

