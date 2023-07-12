Left Menu

Cobra battalion dy commandant injured in encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand

The encounter with the outlawed CPIMaoist took place in Rela Paral Pahad under Goilkera police station when the personnel of COBRA batallion, Jharkhand Jaguar and the district armed police were on combing operation in areas affected by the Left wing extremists on Wednesday morning.

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:01 IST
Cobra battalion dy commandant injured in encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

A deputy commandant of CRPF's elite COBRA battalion was injured in an encounter with Maoists and three powerful IEDs were recovered from Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Wednesday. a police official said.

The injured deputy commandant of 209 COBRA battalion, Deepak Kumar Tiwari was airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi and is said to be in stable condition, West Singhbhum superintendent of police Ashutosh Shekhar said. The encounter with the outlawed CPI(Maoist) took place in Rela Paral Pahad under Goilkera police station when the personnel of COBRA batallion, Jharkhand Jaguar and the district armed police were on combing operation in areas affected by the Left wing extremists on Wednesday morning. Both COBRA and Jharlkhand Jaguar forces are mandated to carry out anti-Maoist operations.

The Maoists opened fire on the security forces, which was returned, he said.

Blood stains were sighted at the spot during the search operation that followed, indicating that Maoists were also injured. But none of them was found, the SP said.

The search operation had to be halted due to heavy downpour. It was resumed later after the rain stopped.

The security personnel recovered a five kg improvised explosive device from Rela Paral on Tuesday. A joint anti-Maoist operation is on in the district since January 11 following intelligence input that top Maoist leaders, including Misir Besra alias Pradhan da, Ramesh da alias Anal da, Manoj da alias Akash da and CPI(Maoist) politburo member Pramod Mishra were carrying out ultra left activities from the core of the Kolhan area in the district, police said.

All these LWE leaders carry a bounty of Rs one crore each.

Since the anti-LWE operation began six months ago several Maoists surrendered before the district police and the security personnel seized a large number of arms and ammunition. Police also recovered over 200 IEDs planted by Maoists to target security personnel involved in combing operations.

Eight villagers, including a 10-year-old boy and two elderly women, were killed in IED explosion in Tonto and Goilkera during the period, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023