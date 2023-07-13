Left Menu

Biden arrives in Helsinki to welcome Russian neighbor Finland to NATO

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday closes out a week focused on rallying NATO unity behind Ukraine with a day-long visit to new member and Russian neighbor Finland, after knocking Russian President Vladimir Putin over his "craven lust for land and power." Biden will participate in a U.S.-Nordic summit with the leaders of Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland and Norway in Helsinki and hold a joint news conference with Finland's president Sauli Niinisto before heading back to Washington.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2023 03:59 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 03:59 IST
Biden arrives in Helsinki to welcome Russian neighbor Finland to NATO

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday closes out a week focused on rallying NATO unity behind Ukraine with a day-long visit to new member and Russian neighbor Finland, after knocking Russian President Vladimir Putin over his "craven lust for land and power."

Biden will participate in a U.S.-Nordic summit with the leaders of Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland and Norway in Helsinki and hold a joint news conference with Finland's president Sauli Niinisto before heading back to Washington. Finland's decision to join NATO broke with seven decades of military non-alignment and roughly doubled the length of the border NATO shares with Russia.

The country repelled an attempted Soviet invasion during World War Two but lost territory. It maintained accommodating relations with Russia until Putin's Ukraine invasion. Biden's visit comes almost exactly five years after then-President Donald Trump and Putin held summit talks in Helsinki and Trump struck a conciliatory tone with the Russian leader.

A White House official said Biden would hail Finland's entry into NATO and welcome Sweden's prospective entry. "We're seeing a total change to the European security structure as a result of Russia's move and the Nordic countries writ large have moved closer to the West in response to Russia's aggressive and destabilizing actions," the official said.

Biden is also expected to discuss climate change and emerging technologies, among other topics. Biden has often cited the drive by Finland and Sweden to join NATO as evidence that Putin's strategy has backfired. "When Putin, and his craven lust for land and power, unleashed his brutal war on Ukraine, he was betting NATO would break apart... but he thought wrong," Biden said at this week's NATO summit in Lithuania.

Biden came to Finland having successfully navigated twin challenges at the summit : Turkey's president, Tayyip Erdogan, dropped his opposition to Sweden joining NATO, and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy cooled his rhetoric demanding a quick entry into the alliance. "We accomplished every goal we set out to accomplish," Biden told reporters at Vilnius airport before departing for Helsinki.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023