UP: Agra coaching centre operator found dead in his vehicle in Firozabad

An 18-year-old man running coaching classes in Agra was found dead in his SUV on the Tundla-Agra road here in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Passersby spotted the Mahindra Thar parked in the forested area in Nagla Singhi. They found the body of a young man lying on the seat next to the driver's and informed the police.

The youth, identified as Agra-resident Dharamveer Yadav, was shot in his head.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said the case is being investigated. Some pieces of evidence have also been found on the basis of which the case will be investigated, he said.

According to the SP, Yadav, a resident of Mahua Kheda village in Tajganj area, used to operate coaching classes near Bhagwan Talkies in Agra.

He had left for Bhagwan Talkies from his house in the SUV at 5 pm on Friday, but he did not reach the coaching center. When his sister called him at 10 pm, he disconnected the phone saying he was busy somewhere. A call from Yadav's mobile phone was made to a family member around 1 am, but it could not be answered.

His relatives reached the spot and identified the body later in the day. Dog squad and forensic teams have done inspection of the spot and collected evidence, the SP added.

