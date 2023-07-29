Left Menu

UP: Agra coaching centre operator found dead in his vehicle in Firozabad

Some pieces of evidence have also been found on the basis of which the case will be investigated, he said.According to the SP, Yadav, a resident of Mahua Kheda village in Tajganj area, used to operate coaching classes near Bhagwan Talkies in Agra.He had left for Bhagwan Talkies from his house in the SUV at 5 pm on Friday, but he did not reach the coaching center.

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 29-07-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 17:10 IST
UP: Agra coaching centre operator found dead in his vehicle in Firozabad
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old man running coaching classes in Agra was found dead in his SUV on the Tundla-Agra road here in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Passersby spotted the Mahindra Thar parked in the forested area in Nagla Singhi. They found the body of a young man lying on the seat next to the driver's and informed the police.

The youth, identified as Agra-resident Dharamveer Yadav, was shot in his head.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said the case is being investigated. Some pieces of evidence have also been found on the basis of which the case will be investigated, he said.

According to the SP, Yadav, a resident of Mahua Kheda village in Tajganj area, used to operate coaching classes near Bhagwan Talkies in Agra.

He had left for Bhagwan Talkies from his house in the SUV at 5 pm on Friday, but he did not reach the coaching center. When his sister called him at 10 pm, he disconnected the phone saying he was busy somewhere. A call from Yadav's mobile phone was made to a family member around 1 am, but it could not be answered.

His relatives reached the spot and identified the body later in the day. Dog squad and forensic teams have done inspection of the spot and collected evidence, the SP added.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Norway, Finland battle rapid spread of bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023