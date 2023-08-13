Left Menu

Russia defence ministry says it destroyed Ukraine drone over Belgorod

Russia defence ministry says it destroyed Ukraine drone over Belgorod

Russian air defence systems destroyed a Ukraine-launched unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Belgorod region early on Sunday morning, the Russian defence ministry said.

"There are no casualties and no damage," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app, adding the attack took place around 4 a.m. (0100 GMT).

Reuters could not independently verify the report. The Belgorod region in Russia's south borders Ukraine.

