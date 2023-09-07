Australia PM says he held 'constructive' talks with China Premier Li
- Country:
- Australia
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday he had "a frank and constructive discussion" with China's Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of meetings hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta, ahead of a visit to Beijing later this year.
"I raised a range of bilateral and other issues of importance to Australia, including remaining trade impediments, consular cases and human rights," Albanese said in a statement.
Both countries welcomed the ongoing progress in "stabilising our bilateral relationship", Albanese said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian
- Li Qiang
- Jakarta
- China
- Albanese
- Anthony Albanese
- Australia
- Beijing
- ASEAN
ALSO READ
China coast guard patrols territorial waters of the Diaoyu Islands on Aug 23 - state media
Arab parliament speaker to visit China
China approves Air Koryo's China-North Korea routes, Air China has yet to apply
Unpaid workers, silent sites: China's property woes hit Country Garden
US commerce secretary in 'productive' talks with China envoy before trip