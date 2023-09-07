Australia PM says he held 'constructive' talks with China Premier Li

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday he had "a frank and constructive discussion" with China's Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of meetings hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta, ahead of a visit to Beijing later this year.

"I raised a range of bilateral and other issues of importance to Australia, including remaining trade impediments, consular cases and human rights," Albanese said in a statement.

Both countries welcomed the ongoing progress in "stabilising our bilateral relationship", Albanese said.

