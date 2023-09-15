Saudi Arabia invites Yemen's Houthi delegation to Riyadh for ceasefire talks -SPA

Saudi Arabia invited Yemen's Houthi delegation to Riyadh to continue ceasefire talks, the state news agency SPA reported on Thursday. The kingdom wanted to resume its and Oman's efforts to "reach a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen and a sustainable political solution acceptable to all Yemeni parties," SPA added.

The Houthi al-Masirah TV reported earlier on Thursday that a delegation left Sanaa and was on its way to Riyadh to continue the negotiations.

