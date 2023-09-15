Left Menu

Drug dealer Baby Patankar, aide booked for cheating businessman of Rs 2 cr in Mumbai

The Mumbai police have registered an offence against Shashikala alias Baby Patankar, a drug dealer, and her aide for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 2 crore by promising him gold at cheaper rates, an official said on Friday.

The Mumbai police have registered an offence against Shashikala alias Baby Patankar, a drug dealer, and her aide for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 2 crore by promising him gold at cheaper rates, an official said on Friday. The police, on Thursday, registered an FIR under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against Patankar and her aide Parshuram Munde (45) based on a complaint lodged by a 60-year-old businessman earlier this week, the official said. The businessman met Munde through an acquaintance, and the latter claimed that he owned a gold trading company in Pune, he said. The accused claimed that his company also purchased gold seized by the customs department in auctions, and later sold it at rates cheaper than the market prices, the official said. When the complainant showed interest in buying gold, Munde took him to Patankar's house in the Worli area of central Mumbai, where she showed him 7 kg of gold, he said.

Initially, the complainant gave the duo Rs 1.30 crore, and paid the remaining Rs 70 lakh later as the deal was fixed, the official said. The duo told the businessman they would hand over the gold the next day. However, he did not receive the gold or get his money back, he said. Patankar was arrested in 2015 in connection with the seizure of 12 kg of mephedrone from her alleged partner police constable Dharmaraj Kalokhe's locker at a police station. A special court later granted Patankar bail in the case.

