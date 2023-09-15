Left Menu

Lavrov says Russia is ready to meet Vatican envoy on Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow was expecting a visit from the Vatican's envoy on Ukraine and was ready to meet with him.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-09-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 15:53 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow was expecting a visit from the Vatican's envoy on Ukraine and was ready to meet with him. Lavrov said in televised comments: "Now the efforts of the Vatican, whose envoy is going to come once again, are continuing. We are ready to meet with everyone, ready to talk to everyone".

Vatican envoy Matteo Zuppi has been in China this week as part of a diplomatic push to facilitate peace in Ukraine. Lavrov did not say when he was expected in Russia. 

