Lavrov says Russia is ready to meet Vatican envoy on Ukraine
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow was expecting a visit from the Vatican's envoy on Ukraine and was ready to meet with him. Lavrov said in televised comments: "Now the efforts of the Vatican, whose envoy is going to come once again, are continuing.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-09-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 15:53 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow was expecting a visit from the Vatican's envoy on Ukraine and was ready to meet with him. Lavrov said in televised comments: "Now the efforts of the Vatican, whose envoy is going to come once again, are continuing. We are ready to meet with everyone, ready to talk to everyone".
Vatican envoy Matteo Zuppi has been in China this week as part of a diplomatic push to facilitate peace in Ukraine. Lavrov did not say when he was expected in Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Felix Light
- Sergei Lavrov
- China
- Moscow
- Lavrov
- Matteo Zuppi
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Vatican
- Russian
- Mark Trevelyan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia, North Korea “actively advancing” in arms deal negotiations: US
UK deeply regrets Russia’s “reckless use of veto” for UNSC resolution on Mali sanctions
India asks US to allow release of funds frozen over suspected Russia diamond link -sources
WRAPUP 9-More Ukrainian drones attack Russia after planes hit on airfield
Late Russian mercenary Prigozhin spoke about his security in newly surfaced video