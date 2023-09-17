Russia repels Ukraine drone attack on Moscow's Istra district, mayor says
Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2023 04:39 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 04:39 IST
Russia's air defence systems shot down early on Sunday a Ukraine-launched drone over the Istra district in the Moscow region, the mayor of Moscow said.
"According to preliminary information, there was no damage or casualties at the site where the debris fell," Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
