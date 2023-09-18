EU braces for tussle over 12th sanctions package against Russia- Bloomberg News
The European Union is gearing up for a fight over what should be included in its 12th package of sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.
The new measures, which could be presented as early as next month, would likely include the EU’s version of the upcoming G7 ban on purchases of Russian diamonds and possibly a long-awaited proposal to use the profits generated by frozen central bank assets to aid Kyiv, the report added citing people familiar with discussions.
