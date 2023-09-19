Russia launches air assault on Ukraine's western city of Lviv - Ukraine's officials
Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 07:42 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 07:42 IST
The western Ukrainian city of Lviv was rocked by blasts in early hours on Tuesday, with local officials saying that air defence systems were engaged in repelling a Russian air attack.
Both Lviv city mayor Andriy Sadovyi and region governor Maxim Kozitsky urged people to stay in shelters as more attacks were expected.
The western half of Ukraine was under air raid alerts, starting from about 0000 GMT.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
