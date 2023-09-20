Left Menu

UN General Assembly: Ukraine urgently needs air defenses -NATO head

Ukraine urgently needs air defenses, including ammunition, spare parts and maintenance for the systems the Ukrainian military already has, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told Reuters on Tuesday. Stoltenberg said the war, now well into its second year, was a "war of attrition" but not a stalemate, given the gains Ukraine has made with a counteroffensive it began in June to try to reclaim territory occupied by Russian forces.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2023 00:22 IST | Created: 20-09-2023 00:22 IST
UN General Assembly: Ukraine urgently needs air defenses -NATO head

Ukraine urgently needs air defenses, including ammunition, spare parts and maintenance for the systems the Ukrainian military already has, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told Reuters on Tuesday.

Stoltenberg said the war, now well into its second year, was a "war of attrition" but not a stalemate, given the gains Ukraine has made with a counteroffensive it began in June to try to reclaim territory occupied by Russian forces. "If we want an end to the war, if we want a just and lasting peace, then military support to Ukraine is the right way," said Stoltenberg in an interview while in New York for the annual high-level United Nations General Assembly. "Ukraine needs many different types of support."

"There is an urgent need for air defense, not only new systems, but also ammunition, maintenance, spare parts ... We see that air defense is saving lives every day in Ukraine and we need to sustain the air defense systems of Ukraine." He spoke after a senior State Department official said earlier on Tuesday that reinforcing Ukraine's air defenses was key, including to protect critical infrastructure as winter descends.

Stoltenberg declined to say how many rounds of munitions NATO allies can deliver to Ukraine each year, or when exactly F-16s would be delivered to Kyiv. "Allies are working hard to train (F-16 pilots) as fast as possible," he said. "The importance of the F-16s is also that it sends a message of long-term and enduring support."

"We are ready for the long haul. Not because we are able to predict exactly how long this war will last, but because we need to send a message that President Putin cannot wait us out." Russian leader Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of neighbor Ukraine in February 2022 in what he calls a "special military operation" to degrade the Ukrainian military and remove what Russia says is a potential threat against its own security.

Stoltenberg said he would have preferred to see faster progress in Ukraine's counteroffensive but said its gains in the south and the east were still "enormous". Ukrainian officials have said that their forces have pressed past Russia's first line of defenses but now face further lines in places where Moscow has had time to build up fortifications and minefields.

Some military analysts have said Ukraine could struggle to sustain its momentum on the battlefield with the onset of cold and wet weather, but Stoltenberg said fighting could also continue in the fall and through the winter. "What we need to continue to do is to support Ukrainians and then they have to make the decisions on the ground," he said. "War of attrition becomes a war of logistics."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

Global
2
Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application for COVID drug; Exclusive-Novo Nordisk hires private U.S. firm to handle some Wegovy pen assembly -source and more

Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application...

 Global
3
Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

 India
4
Delhi HC asks police to take action over offering of fake Burger King franchises

Delhi HC asks police to take action over offering of fake Burger King franch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023