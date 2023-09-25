Germany's car industry urges Berlin to address anti-spy laws with Beijing - paper

Germany's VDA autos association will urge Berlin to address concerns over its new anti-espionage laws and to advocate for the confidentiality of business data in a new position paper on China seen by Reuters.

The VDA is set to publish later Monday its eight-page paper on China, the world's largest automotive market, in response to the German government's first ever China strategy published in July. In it, the association which represents giants like BMW and Volkswagen as well as smaller suppliers, welcomed the fact the government had rejected a "de-coupling" from China in favor of the concept of "de-risking" - or reducing strategic dependencies on China.

But it also warned the government against intervening in business decisions, saying it should instead support diversification strategies.

