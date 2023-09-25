Left Menu

Germany's car industry urges Berlin to address anti-spy laws with Beijing - paper

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 18:33 IST
Germany's car industry urges Berlin to address anti-spy laws with Beijing - paper

Germany's VDA autos association will urge Berlin to address concerns over its new anti-espionage laws and to advocate for the confidentiality of business data in a new position paper on China seen by Reuters.

The VDA is set to publish later Monday its eight-page paper on China, the world's largest automotive market, in response to the German government's first ever China strategy published in July. In it, the association which represents giants like BMW and Volkswagen as well as smaller suppliers, welcomed the fact the government had rejected a "de-coupling" from China in favor of the concept of "de-risking" - or reducing strategic dependencies on China.

But it also warned the government against intervening in business decisions, saying it should instead support diversification strategies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023