Israeli minister attends UN conference in Saudi Arabia
Israel's tourism minister travelled to Saudi Arabia for a UN conference on Tuesday, his office said, describing the visit as the first public trip to the country by an Israeli cabinet member.
Haim Katz's two-day visit to Riyadh comes as Saudi Arabia is pursuing a possible U.S.-brokered deal that would forge formal bilateral relations with Israel. "I will work to create collaborations to promote tourism and Israel's foreign relations," Israeli Tourism Minister Haim Katz said in a statement.
The Saudi government did not immediately confirm the visit. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
