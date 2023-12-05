Left Menu

Man arrested for blackmailing woman employer

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-12-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 23:46 IST
Man arrested for blackmailing woman employer
  • Country:
  • India

A 41-year-old man was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly blackmailing his woman employer, police said. Vishal Rathod, the accused, worked as a ladies tailor at a tailoring shop owned by the complainant, said senior inspector Kiran Kabadi of Srinagar police station.

In her complaint lodged on Monday, the woman said he had extorted Rs 1.1 lakh from her by threatening to post her objectionable photos and videos, and was demanding Rs 50,000 more.

Rathod was arrested from Mulund area after he allegedly accepted Rs 30,000 as part payment from the complainant and further probe was on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023