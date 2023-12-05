Man arrested for blackmailing woman employer
A 41-year-old man was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly blackmailing his woman employer, police said. Vishal Rathod, the accused, worked as a ladies tailor at a tailoring shop owned by the complainant, said senior inspector Kiran Kabadi of Srinagar police station.
In her complaint lodged on Monday, the woman said he had extorted Rs 1.1 lakh from her by threatening to post her objectionable photos and videos, and was demanding Rs 50,000 more.
Rathod was arrested from Mulund area after he allegedly accepted Rs 30,000 as part payment from the complainant and further probe was on, the official said.
