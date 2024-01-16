German government considers delivery of tank ammunition to Israel - Spiegel

Germany's government is considering the delivery of tank ammunition to Israel to support it in its fight against Hamas, according to German magazine Der Spiegel on Tuesday. The departments involved have already agreed in principle to fulfil a request from the Israeli government, the report said.

The request to supply around 10,000 rounds of 120mm precision ammunition for the Israeli army was received by Berlin in November. Since the industry cannot deliver the desired precision ammunition immediately, the option to first release ammunition from German army stocks is being considered, in order to respond to the request promptly, according to the report.

A German government spokesperson was not immediately available for comment outside of regular business hours.

