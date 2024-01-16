German government considers delivery of tank ammunition to Israel - Spiegel
Since the industry cannot deliver the desired precision ammunition immediately, the option to first release ammunition from German army stocks is being considered, in order to respond to the request promptly, according to the report. A German government spokesperson was not immediately available for comment outside of regular business hours.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's government is considering the delivery of tank ammunition to Israel to support it in its fight against Hamas, according to German magazine Der Spiegel on Tuesday. The departments involved have already agreed in principle to fulfil a request from the Israeli government, the report said.
The request to supply around 10,000 rounds of 120mm precision ammunition for the Israeli army was received by Berlin in November. Since the industry cannot deliver the desired precision ammunition immediately, the option to first release ammunition from German army stocks is being considered, in order to respond to the request promptly, according to the report.
A German government spokesperson was not immediately available for comment outside of regular business hours.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Germany's 2023 renewable power installations hit record, but wind sector lags
Germany calls Red Sea attacks unacceptable, assessing mission options
Germany's CO2 emissions are at their lowest in 7 decades, study shows
Germany's foreign office warns against travel to Lebanon
Germany's 2023 CO2 emissions fall to lowest in 70 years but drop not yet sustainable- study