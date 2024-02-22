Left Menu

China increasingly becoming assertive & even questioning global rules based order: German minister

China is increasingly becoming assertive and even questioning the international rules based order at times, a German minister said on Thursday, citing Beijings border dispute with India and its military assertiveness in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.Germanys minister of state for federal foreign office Tobias Lindner said any dispute should be resolved peacefully and in mutual consent.It China is getting more and more assertive.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 19:27 IST
China increasingly becoming assertive & even questioning global rules based order: German minister
  • Country:
  • India

China is increasingly becoming assertive and even questioning the international rules based order at times, a German minister said on Thursday, citing Beijing's border dispute with India and its military assertiveness in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.

Germany's minister of state for federal foreign office Tobias Lindner said any dispute should be resolved peacefully and in mutual consent.

''It (China) is getting more and more assertive. It is sometimes even questioning the international rules based order,'' he told reporters.

Lindner said the permanent members of the UN Security Council have a special responsibility to protect and preserve the international-rules based order.

''And therefore sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries is key and what we can see with respect to Taiwan, what we can see with respect to the South China Sea, but also with respect to border disputes with India for sure are concerning,'' he said. ''We are convinced that any of such disputes need to be solved peacefully and with mutual consent,'' he said.

Lindner is in Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue.

On the situation in the Red Sea, the German minister said there must be freedom of navigation in the region.

''With respect to the Red Sea, we share the same interests and the same goals. The freedom of navigation for us is key. It is key not only for economic interest. Eight percent of Germany's GDP goes through the Red Sea, and that's only the direct effect,'' he said.

There have been increasing global concerns over attacks on various commercial vessels in the Red Sea by the Houthi militants.

On the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Lindner said it is a ''blatant violation of the international rules based order and its implications and repercussions affect us all.'' He said Germany and India might have a different approach during voting on UN resolutions relating to the Russian invasion, but the two countries have a common interest in protecting the global rules-based order.

''We share a common interest in the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries. That's the protection of the international rules based order,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024