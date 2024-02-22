China increasingly becoming assertive & even questioning global rules based order: German minister

China is increasingly becoming assertive and even questioning the international rules based order at times, a German minister said on Thursday, citing Beijing's border dispute with India and its military assertiveness in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.

Germany's minister of state for federal foreign office Tobias Lindner said any dispute should be resolved peacefully and in mutual consent.

''It (China) is getting more and more assertive. It is sometimes even questioning the international rules based order,'' he told reporters.

Lindner said the permanent members of the UN Security Council have a special responsibility to protect and preserve the international-rules based order.

''And therefore sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries is key and what we can see with respect to Taiwan, what we can see with respect to the South China Sea, but also with respect to border disputes with India for sure are concerning,'' he said. ''We are convinced that any of such disputes need to be solved peacefully and with mutual consent,'' he said.

Lindner is in Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue.

On the situation in the Red Sea, the German minister said there must be freedom of navigation in the region.

''With respect to the Red Sea, we share the same interests and the same goals. The freedom of navigation for us is key. It is key not only for economic interest. Eight percent of Germany's GDP goes through the Red Sea, and that's only the direct effect,'' he said.

There have been increasing global concerns over attacks on various commercial vessels in the Red Sea by the Houthi militants.

On the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Lindner said it is a ''blatant violation of the international rules based order and its implications and repercussions affect us all.'' He said Germany and India might have a different approach during voting on UN resolutions relating to the Russian invasion, but the two countries have a common interest in protecting the global rules-based order.

''We share a common interest in the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries. That's the protection of the international rules based order,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)