Left Menu

Germany's federal prosecutor investigates Tesla arson attack

Tesla's plant in Gruenheide has been down since March 5 after far-left extremists carried out an arson attack on a near-by power pylon that caused the factory's power supply to be disrupted until at least the end of next week. The prosecutors office, whose remit includes terrorism, espionage and international law, said in a statement it was acting "on initial suspicion of conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism, anti-constitutional sabotage as well as conspiracy to commit arson".

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 08-03-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 21:04 IST
Germany's federal prosecutor investigates Tesla arson attack
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's federal prosecutors office has taken over the investigation into an arson attack that has cut power supplies to Tesla's German plant near Berlin, looking into charges of terrorism. Tesla's plant in Gruenheide has been down since March 5 after far-left extremists carried out an arson attack on a near-by power pylon that caused the factory's power supply to be disrupted until at least the end of next week.

The prosecutors office, whose remit includes terrorism, espionage and international law, said in a statement it was acting "on initial suspicion of conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism, anti-constitutional sabotage as well as conspiracy to commit arson". The attack has left the site's 12,500 employees in limbo and is costing the U.S. carmaker around 1,000 vehicles a week it cannot produce, resulting in losses that are expected to be at least several hundreds of millions of euros.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024