Bengaluru spa employee killed by male friend

A 42-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her male friend as he was unhappy with the nature of her job, police said on Sunday.The incident occurred yesterday at Shalini Grounds in Jayanagar. Police said they have arrested 32-year-old Girish in connection with the case and have charged him with murder.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The incident occurred yesterday at Shalini Grounds in Jayanagar. Police identified the deceased as Farida Khanum from Kolkata, resident of a lodge here. Police said they have arrested 32-year-old Girish in connection with the case and have charged him with murder. Police said that Farida worked in a spa and Girish is an employee of a private firm. They were in a relationship. Girish was unhappy with the nature of her job and was forcing her to quit against her wishes, which led to fights between them. On Saturday, after an argument over the same issue, Girish attacked her with a knife. Some passers-by noticed her in a pool of blood and rushed her to a hospital where she was declared dead, police said. Police suspect it to be a premeditated murder as he was carrying a knife and said that further investigations are on.

