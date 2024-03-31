Bihar: 'Special cover' issued to commemorate 250 years of world's first postal stamp release
The Department of Posts in Bihar on Sunday issued a special cover to commemorate 250 years of the release of the worlds first postal stamp from Patna.The special cover was released by Anil Kumar, Chief Postmaster General of Bihar Postal Circle, at a function here.
- Country:
- India
The Department of Posts in Bihar on Sunday issued a "special cover" to commemorate 250 years of the release of the world's first postal stamp from Patna.
The "special cover" was released by Anil Kumar, Chief Postmaster General of Bihar Postal Circle, at a function here. "This is a true and rich tribute to our postal culture and history. The copper stamp is a symbol of adventure and wonder that has captured the hearts and imaginations of generations. It represents the power of storytelling to transport us to fantastical realms and ignite our imaginations," Kumar said. A 'copper stamp' was issued from Patna (Azimabad) in March 1774.
The Department of Posts, Bihar Circle, also organised a philatelic exhibition 'Saga of Communication Through Stamps' at the General Post Office (GPO), Patna.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Patna
- Bihar
- Bihar Postal Circle
- Kumar
- Bihar Circle
- Anil Kumar
- The Department of Posts
ALSO READ
Petrol costliest in Andhra Pradesh & Kerala; BJP-ruled MP, Bihar close behind
PM Modi afraid of Congress prez Mallikarjun Kharge, says D K Shivakumar
Magahi novel 'Fool Bahadur' launched by Deputy CM Sinha at Bihar Samvadi
No change in CUET-UG schedule in view of Lok Sabha elections: UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar
"Results in Bihar for Lok Sabha will surprise everyone": RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav