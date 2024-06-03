Election Commissioner Raises Concerns Over Uncontested Polls

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has raised significant concerns regarding uncontested polls, where candidates withdraw their nominations under coercion. Speaking at a press conference, Kumar underlined that any legal provision preventing someone from being declared a winner in such scenarios might not align with existing laws.

Kumar's insights came in response to a Supreme Court ruling discussing the 'none of the above' option for candidates elected unopposed to the Lok Sabha or state assemblies. His comments are particularly pertinent given the recent unopposed victory of BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal in Surat's Lok Sabha elections.

Stressing the importance of electoral competition, Kumar remarked, "We believe that there should be a contest. Absolute. No doubt about it. The pride which is there in winning is not there otherwise. On the day of the withdrawal, if candidates decide to withdraw, what can we do? If this decision was under duress, then we have a role. If it's willing, how would I know this?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)