South Korea Expands Aid and Cooperation with Africa Amid Rising North Korean Tensions

South Korea is set to extend its development aid to Africa, broadening cooperation on critical minerals and technology, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol revealed during a summit with African leaders in Seoul on Tuesday.

While addressing the Korea-Africa Summit, Yoon called for African nations to strengthen efforts in the international campaign against North Korea. The call comes as North Korea ramps up its nuclear-capable weapons tests and engages in provocative actions against the South, exacerbating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

With representatives from 48 African countries, including 25 heads of state, in attendance, the two-day summit is expected to focus on expanding trade and investment. Current trade between South Korea and Africa accounts for less than 2% of South Korea's total imports and exports. South Korean officials believe enhanced cooperation in minerals and resources can bolster supply chain resilience in critical sectors like batteries.

Yoon announced plans to increase South Korea's cumulative development aid contributions to Africa to around USD 10 billion by 2030 and provide an additional USD 14 billion in export financing to spur South Korean investments in the region. He emphasized seeking sustainable cooperation on issues linked to future growth, including the stable supply of critical minerals and digital transformation.

This initiative coincides with North Korea's efforts to break diplomatic isolation and forge new alliances, particularly with nations against the United States. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been strengthening ties with Russia, China, and other countries such as Iran.

Despite long-standing relations with several African nations, North Korea faces diminishing connections due to UN sanctions over its nuclear and missile activities. Experts allege North Korea has been generating illicit revenue in Africa through infrastructure projects and arms sales.

Yoon stressed the gravity of the security situation on the Korean Peninsula following recent North Korean provocations, including a failed military reconnaissance satellite launch. He expressed a desire to collaborate with African countries to mount pressure on Pyongyang. "Together with our African friends, South Korea will fully implement UN Security Council resolutions to uphold peace on the Korean Peninsula and globally," Yoon said.

North Korea's Foreign Ministry, in a May statement, assured ongoing development of its relations with Africa and support for the region's quest for independent development and resistance against imperialism.

