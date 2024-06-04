Israel Boosts Air Defense with New F-35 Jets Deal
Israel has signed a $3 billion agreement with the United States to acquire a third squadron of Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighter jets, bringing the total to 75. The deal includes 25 new fighters to be delivered starting from 2028, at a rate of three to five aircraft per year.
Israel has signed an agreement with the United States to acquire a third squadron of Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighter jets, the Israeli defence ministry said on Tuesday, in a $3 billion deal that will bring the number of F-35s in Israel's air force to 75.
The ministry said its mission to the United States had officially signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) for the 25 fighters, which will start to be delivered from 2028 at a rate of three to five aircraft per year.
