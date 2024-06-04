Left Menu

Israel Boosts Air Defense with New F-35 Jets Deal

Israel has signed a $3 billion agreement with the United States to acquire a third squadron of Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighter jets, bringing the total to 75. The deal includes 25 new fighters to be delivered starting from 2028, at a rate of three to five aircraft per year.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:26 IST
Israel Boosts Air Defense with New F-35 Jets Deal
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel has signed an agreement with the United States to acquire a third squadron of Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighter jets, the Israeli defence ministry said on Tuesday, in a $3 billion deal that will bring the number of F-35s in Israel's air force to 75.

The ministry said its mission to the United States had officially signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) for the 25 fighters, which will start to be delivered from 2028 at a rate of three to five aircraft per year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024