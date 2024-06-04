Court Sentences Five to Life in 2017 Kidnapping and Murder Case

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Virender Malik has handed down life imprisonment sentences to five individuals, including two women, for their involvement in the 2017 kidnapping and murder of a man, authorities reported on Tuesday.

According to police statements, the convicted individuals—Mahesh of Lakdiya village in Jhajjar, Gaurav Rohilla of Rohtak, Sachin alias Chinu of Hisar, Tanu alias Guddi of Bahadurgarh, and Rekha alias Anjali of Narela in Delhi—were also fined Rs 48,000 each.

Police investigations led to the arrest of the accused on March 20, 2017, with three pistols and cartridges recovered from them. The body of the kidnapped person, Lala Saini of Hisar, was found in a car, leading to an FIR at Rajendra Park police station. A senior police officer noted that comprehensive evidence and witness testimonies were crucial in securing the convictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)