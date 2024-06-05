Two Arrested in Navi Mumbai for Attempted Murder and Extortion of Transgenders

In a disturbing incident from Navi Mumbai, police have apprehended two men on charges of extortion and attempted murder targeting two transgender individuals. According to official sources, the victims were seeking alms outside Ghansoli railway station when they were violently attacked.

The arrests, which took place late Tuesday night, come after a complaint was lodged by one of the victims. The police have filed an FIR under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including attempted murder, wrongful restraint, extortion, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and common intention.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Yogesh alias Parshuram Nilkant (32) and Pratik Kamble (21). Authorities are currently on the lookout for a third accomplice involved in this heinous act.

