Police Clash with Naxalites in Gadchiroli, Recover Explosives

In a tense standoff on Wednesday morning, police exchanged fire with Naxalites in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, recovering a significant cache of explosives, according to a senior official.

District Superintendent of Police Neelotpal reported receiving intelligence on Tuesday afternoon about armed cadres of the Aheri Local Operation Squad (LOS) of Naxalites entering the district to extort money from local tendu leaf contractors.

A specialized unit, C-60, led by additional SP M Ramesh, was dispatched to the area near the Indravati river on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. On Wednesday, Naxalites opened fire near Gyarewada village, forcing the police to retaliate. The Naxalites fled into the dense forest. Subsequent searches led to the seizure of a large cache of explosives and other materials, and a combing operation is ongoing.

