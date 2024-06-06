Horrific Grocery Store Stabbing: 3-Year-Old Boy Killed in Ohio

A tragic incident unfolded outside an Ohio supermarket where a 3-year-old boy was fatally stabbed, police reported. The attacker, 32-year-old Bionca Ellis, ambushed the boy and his mother, Margot Wood, in less than five seconds.

According to police, witnesses were unable to act in time to stop the brutal stabbing, which is believed to have been random. Ellis was apprehended shortly after the attack, still holding the murder weapon.

The horrifying event took place as the boy's mother was loading groceries into their vehicle. The boy, Julian Wood, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital while his mother was treated for a stab wound.

