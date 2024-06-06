Left Menu

Horrific Grocery Store Stabbing: 3-Year-Old Boy Killed in Ohio

A woman fatally stabbed a 3-year-old boy in an Ohio grocery store parking lot, attacking him and his mother in under five seconds. Bionca Ellis, 32, was arrested and indicted on multiple charges including aggravated murder. The random attack shocked the local community.

PTI | Ohio | Updated: 06-06-2024 01:05 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 01:05 IST
A tragic incident unfolded outside an Ohio supermarket where a 3-year-old boy was fatally stabbed, police reported. The attacker, 32-year-old Bionca Ellis, ambushed the boy and his mother, Margot Wood, in less than five seconds.

According to police, witnesses were unable to act in time to stop the brutal stabbing, which is believed to have been random. Ellis was apprehended shortly after the attack, still holding the murder weapon.

The horrifying event took place as the boy's mother was loading groceries into their vehicle. The boy, Julian Wood, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital while his mother was treated for a stab wound.

