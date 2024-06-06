Father Arrested for Allegedly Raping Daughter in Rajasthan

In a disturbing case from Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, a 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his daughter. The incident took place on Wednesday night and came to light when the accused's other daughter witnessed the assault and informed her mother.

According to police, the victim's mother filed a complaint soon after learning of the incident. 'The case has been registered, and the accused was apprehended the same night,' said SHO of Bicchiwada police station, Kailash Soni.

The arrest has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting ongoing issues of domestic violence and sexual assault.

