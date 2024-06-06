Left Menu

Father Arrested for Allegedly Raping Daughter in Rajasthan

A man in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district has been arrested for allegedly raping his daughter. The incident, reported by the victim's mother, occurred on a Wednesday night. The man's other daughter witnessed the crime and alerted her mother, leading to the man's arrest by the police.

In a disturbing case from Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, a 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his daughter. The incident took place on Wednesday night and came to light when the accused's other daughter witnessed the assault and informed her mother.

According to police, the victim's mother filed a complaint soon after learning of the incident. 'The case has been registered, and the accused was apprehended the same night,' said SHO of Bicchiwada police station, Kailash Soni.

The arrest has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting ongoing issues of domestic violence and sexual assault.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

