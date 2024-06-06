Delhi Police Advocates Tech Solutions Against Counterfeiting and Unlicensed Hotels

In a call to action during a FICCI-organised stakeholders' consultation on World Anti-Counterfeiting Day, the Delhi Police underscored the necessity for a united effort to tackle counterfeiting and unlicensed hotels.

B Shanker Jaiswal, Joint Commissioner of Police (Tech, Cyber and Licensing), articulated the complexities introduced by AI in digital counterfeiting. 'The earlier concerns with pirated MS Office and Windows software have now shifted to a different paradigm,' he said.

Jaiswal advocated for consumer-friendly blockchain technology to address these challenges and support the growing economy. He also noted the rapid advancements in deepfake technology and the need for collaborative efforts to develop effective countermeasures.

Turning to hospitality, Jaiswal expressed concerns over online platforms like OYO and MakeMyTrip listing unlicensed hotels, potentially compromising consumer safety.

Addressing the meeting, Amit Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), highlighted the evolving nature of counterfeiting crimes, increasingly facilitated by digital technologies. He stressed the importance of training and technological integration to counter these crimes effectively.

Senior consultant at CIPAM, G R Raghavender, emphasized the need for stronger trademark laws and greater collaboration to address the issue. CIPAM plans to hold a consultative meeting soon to enhance the law's effectiveness.

