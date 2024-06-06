Left Menu

JD(U) Eyes Three Cabinet Berths in NDA Government

The JD(U) is poised to demand up to three cabinet positions in the BJP-led NDA government. As a crucial ally with 12 MPs, the JD(U) seeks significant representation, particularly with the upcoming 2025 Bihar assembly elections in mind. The party's unconditional support hinges on key ministerial portfolios and special status for Bihar.

The JD(U) is poised to seek 'up to three' cabinet berths in the BJP-led NDA government at the Center, disclosed a senior leader from Nitish Kumar's party on Thursday.

With 12 MPs, the JD(U) stands as the second largest ally for BJP after the Telugu Desam Party's 16. The support from allies like JD(U) and TDP is imperative for BJP to form the government, as it fell short of a majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

'We are now eyeing up to three cabinet berths,' the JD(U) leader stated.

