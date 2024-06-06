Japan, US, South Korea Strengthen Maritime Ties with Historic Drill
Japanese, US, and South Korean coast guards conducted their first joint drill to strengthen maritime ties amid China's increasing assertiveness. The exercise follows an agreement to enhance security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, and involved search and rescue operations off Japan's coast based on a simulated fire emergency.
In a historic move, Japanese, US, and South Korean coast guard vessels carried out their inaugural joint drill off Japan's coast on Thursday, aimed at bolstering maritime ties as a countermeasure to China's growing assertiveness.
The exercise takes place against the backdrop of skirmishes between Chinese and Philippine coast guard vessels in the contentious South China Sea, raising concerns about a potential armed conflict involving the United States.
Initiated by a leader-level agreement last August, the drill focused on search and rescue operations near Maizuru in Kyoto, simulating a scenario of rescuing crew members from a fire-stricken South Korean ship.
