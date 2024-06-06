Japan, US, South Korea Strengthen Maritime Ties with Historic Drill

In a historic move, Japanese, US, and South Korean coast guard vessels carried out their inaugural joint drill off Japan's coast on Thursday, aimed at bolstering maritime ties as a countermeasure to China's growing assertiveness.

The exercise takes place against the backdrop of skirmishes between Chinese and Philippine coast guard vessels in the contentious South China Sea, raising concerns about a potential armed conflict involving the United States.

Initiated by a leader-level agreement last August, the drill focused on search and rescue operations near Maizuru in Kyoto, simulating a scenario of rescuing crew members from a fire-stricken South Korean ship.

