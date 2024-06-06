Chaos Erupts During Anti-Encroachment Drive in Powai

Violent clashes erupted during an anti-encroachment drive in Powai, Mumbai, resulting in injuries to 15 policemen, five civic engineers, and five laborers. The chaos unfolded at around 1 PM near Hiranandani Hospital, where illegal structures were being cleared as per State Human Rights Commission directives.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued eviction notices to residents on June 1 under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act. Despite legal proceedings and ample notice, stone-pelting ensued as locals claimed they had resided there for over 25 years.

Police resorted to mild force to control the situation. A video showing the violence has gone viral on social media. BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani assured that the drive will continue undeterred and staff will be supported during such incidents.

