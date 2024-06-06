Left Menu

Chaos Erupts During Anti-Encroachment Drive in Powai

A violent clash broke out during an anti-encroachment drive in Powai, Mumbai. Fifteen policemen, five civic engineers, and five laborers were injured as residents protested against the removal of illegal structures. The operation was briefly halted due to stone pelting, but authorities confirmed it will continue.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Violent clashes erupted during an anti-encroachment drive in Powai, Mumbai, resulting in injuries to 15 policemen, five civic engineers, and five laborers. The chaos unfolded at around 1 PM near Hiranandani Hospital, where illegal structures were being cleared as per State Human Rights Commission directives.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued eviction notices to residents on June 1 under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act. Despite legal proceedings and ample notice, stone-pelting ensued as locals claimed they had resided there for over 25 years.

Police resorted to mild force to control the situation. A video showing the violence has gone viral on social media. BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani assured that the drive will continue undeterred and staff will be supported during such incidents.

