Empowering Arbitration: A Vision for India's Future

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud has highlighted that the mere creation of arbitration institutions is not enough. He stressed the need for these hubs to operate with transparency and not be managed by a 'self-perpetrating clique'.

Speaking at the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, Chandrachud called on countries like India to promote a culture of commercial arbitration. He emphasized that arbitration should be the preferred method for seeking commercial justice, citing the progress of the India International Arbitration Centre and the Mumbai and Delhi International Arbitration Centers.

The CJI highlighted the role of technology in streamlining arbitration processes, making them more efficient and accessible. He pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic catalyzed the modernization of arbitration proceedings, mirroring advancements in traditional courts. Chandrachud also mentioned the overburdened state of Indian courts, advocating for alternative dispute resolution mechanisms like arbitration and mediation.

