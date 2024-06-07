Gold Smuggling Bust: 6,000 Grams Seized at Chennai Airport

In a significant operation, Chennai Customs officials seized over 6,000 grams of 24K gold worth Rs 3.91 crore at the airport.

Five passengers arriving from Dubai on Thursday have been arrested for their alleged roles in smuggling the precious metal into India.

According to an official release from Chennai International Airport's Principal Commissioner of Customs, Ramavath Srinivasa Naik, the operation was based on intelligence from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. Further investigations are ongoing.

