Gold Smuggling Bust: 6,000 Grams Seized at Chennai Airport
Over 6,000 grams of 24K gold worth Rs 3.91 crore were seized by customs officials at Chennai airport. Five passengers from Dubai were arrested for smuggling. Principal commissioner of customs, Ramavath Srinivasa Naik, stated that data from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence helped intercept the suspects.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:10 IST
In a significant operation, Chennai Customs officials seized over 6,000 grams of 24K gold worth Rs 3.91 crore at the airport.
Five passengers arriving from Dubai on Thursday have been arrested for their alleged roles in smuggling the precious metal into India.
According to an official release from Chennai International Airport's Principal Commissioner of Customs, Ramavath Srinivasa Naik, the operation was based on intelligence from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. Further investigations are ongoing.
