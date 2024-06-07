Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Bust: 6,000 Grams Seized at Chennai Airport

Over 6,000 grams of 24K gold worth Rs 3.91 crore were seized by customs officials at Chennai airport. Five passengers from Dubai were arrested for smuggling. Principal commissioner of customs, Ramavath Srinivasa Naik, stated that data from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence helped intercept the suspects.

In a significant operation, Chennai Customs officials seized over 6,000 grams of 24K gold worth Rs 3.91 crore at the airport.

Five passengers arriving from Dubai on Thursday have been arrested for their alleged roles in smuggling the precious metal into India.

According to an official release from Chennai International Airport's Principal Commissioner of Customs, Ramavath Srinivasa Naik, the operation was based on intelligence from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. Further investigations are ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

