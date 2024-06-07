Delhi Police Busts Illegal Gas Cylinder Operation, Arrests Two

The Delhi Police has apprehended Uday Singh and Ravi Khurana in connection with an illegal gas cylinder-refilling operation in outer Delhi. The operation led to the seizure of 1,699 cylinders and 17 gas-refilling pumps, authorities confirmed on Friday.

A tip-off received on June 6 triggered a series of raids in the Ranhola and Nihal Vihar areas, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram. The apprehended individuals were charged under sections 285, 286, 120B IPC, and 7 Essential Commodities Act at two different police stations.

The suspects allegedly purchased domestic cylinders from various gas agencies, refilled commercial cylinders, and sold them at inflated prices. Further investigation into the illegal operation is ongoing, officials mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)