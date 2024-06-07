Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts Illegal Gas Cylinder Operation, Arrests Two

The Delhi Police arrested Uday Singh and Ravi Khurana for their involvement in an illegal operation of refilling and selling gas cylinders. Authorities recovered 1,699 cylinders and 17 gas-refilling pumps. Raids were conducted after a tip-off on June 6, leading to multiple charges against the suspects.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:11 IST
Delhi Police Busts Illegal Gas Cylinder Operation, Arrests Two
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has apprehended Uday Singh and Ravi Khurana in connection with an illegal gas cylinder-refilling operation in outer Delhi. The operation led to the seizure of 1,699 cylinders and 17 gas-refilling pumps, authorities confirmed on Friday.

A tip-off received on June 6 triggered a series of raids in the Ranhola and Nihal Vihar areas, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram. The apprehended individuals were charged under sections 285, 286, 120B IPC, and 7 Essential Commodities Act at two different police stations.

The suspects allegedly purchased domestic cylinders from various gas agencies, refilled commercial cylinders, and sold them at inflated prices. Further investigation into the illegal operation is ongoing, officials mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024