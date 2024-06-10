Left Menu

The Judiciary Challenge: Arjun Ram Meghwal's New Task

Arjun Ram Meghwal, newly appointed as the law minister, faces significant challenges including filling vacancies in the judiciary and finalizing the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP). With over five crore cases pending in various courts and the contentious history of the MoP, Meghwal's role is crucial for judicial reform.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:01 IST
The Judiciary Challenge: Arjun Ram Meghwal's New Task
Arjun Ram Meghwal
  • Country:
  • India

Arjun Ram Meghwal, who was allocated the law portfolio on Monday, is confronted with pressing challenges in the judiciary, notably the vacancies and extensive backlog of cases. These issues are compounded by the need to finalize the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) that governs judicial appointments and transfers.

The MoP, a key document guiding appointments and transfers in higher judiciary, remains unresolved despite numerous discussions between the government and the top court. This has left over five crore cases pending across various courts, highlighting the urgency of addressing vacancies in the judiciary.

Meghwal's appointment as minister of state for law and justice comes at a critical time. With two vacancies in the Supreme Court and 345 in high courts, filling these posts is imperative. Additionally, the finalization of the MoP, which aims to replace the Collegium system with a more transparent mechanism, remains pivotal after its previous rejection by the Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024