The Judiciary Challenge: Arjun Ram Meghwal's New Task

Arjun Ram Meghwal, who was allocated the law portfolio on Monday, is confronted with pressing challenges in the judiciary, notably the vacancies and extensive backlog of cases. These issues are compounded by the need to finalize the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) that governs judicial appointments and transfers.

The MoP, a key document guiding appointments and transfers in higher judiciary, remains unresolved despite numerous discussions between the government and the top court. This has left over five crore cases pending across various courts, highlighting the urgency of addressing vacancies in the judiciary.

Meghwal's appointment as minister of state for law and justice comes at a critical time. With two vacancies in the Supreme Court and 345 in high courts, filling these posts is imperative. Additionally, the finalization of the MoP, which aims to replace the Collegium system with a more transparent mechanism, remains pivotal after its previous rejection by the Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)