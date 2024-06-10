Left Menu

Pantheerankavu Domestic Violence Case Takes Dramatic Turn

In a sensational twist, the victim in the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case revealed that the accusations against her husband Rahul P Gopal were fabricated. She expressed regret for lying to the police and media, citing pressure from her family to make false claims about dowry harassment and assault.

Updated: 10-06-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 22:48 IST
The Pantheerankavu domestic violence case took a dramatic twist Monday as the victim recanted her allegations against her husband, claiming they were fabricated. The woman, in a social media video, sought forgiveness from Rahul P Gopal and his family, expressing regret for misleading the police and the media.

Previously, she had accused Rahul of attempted murder by strangulation with a mobile phone charging cable and his family of dowry-related assault, days after their May 5 wedding. However, in the video, she confessed to lying under familial pressure.

She alleged that her parents and a lawyer had coerced her into making false statements to strengthen her case, even threatening self-harm. She clarified that Rahul bore the marriage expenses and no dowry demands were made. Despite this, Rahul fled the country amid police investigations, leading authorities to seek Interpol's assistance.

