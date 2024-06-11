Left Menu

BRICS Condemns Israeli Military Actions in Gaza

The BRICS nations have voiced deep concern over the escalating violence in Gaza resulting from Israeli military operations. They reiterated their support for Palestine's UN membership and called for immediate humanitarian assistance. The group also condemned Israel's disregard for international law and urged for a two-state solution.

In a significant diplomatic move, the BRICS nations on Monday expressed grave concern over the escalating violence in the Gaza Strip due to ongoing Israeli military operations. The coalition reaffirmed its steadfast support for Palestine's full membership in the United Nations.

During a critical meeting in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, BRICS foreign ministers emphasized their unwavering commitment to a two-state solution to the Palestine issue, anchored in international law. Dammu Ravi, Secretary of Economic Relations in India's Ministry of External Affairs, attended the meeting representing India.

The BRICS group—which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, Iran, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates—issued a joint statement deploring the deteriorating situation and the unprecedented rise in violence in Gaza. They called for immediate, unhindered humanitarian assistance and strongly condemned the Israeli military's impacts on civilian life, particularly in densely populated areas like Rafah.

