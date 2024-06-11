Jharkhand CM Soren Takes Firm Stance on Tribal Land Rights and Law Enforcement

In a firm directive issued on Tuesday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren instructed officials to prioritize the safeguarding of tribal land rights. Soren emphasized rapid action in granting possession to tribals where courts have ruled in their favor.

Highlighting the marginalized status of Scheduled Tribes (STs), Soren urged officials to expedite the resolution of cases registered under the SC-ST Act. He stressed that no cases should remain pending and commanded strict oversight of these matters.

The Chief Minister also underscored the importance of improving law and order in the state, directing police to minimize crime rates and ensure the safety of ordinary citizens, especially in Naxal-affected areas. Additionally, he called for vigilant action against narcotics trafficking, illegal mining, and unauthorized liquor trade.

