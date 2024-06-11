Left Menu

Jharkhand CM Soren Takes Firm Stance on Tribal Land Rights and Law Enforcement

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren emphasizes the protection of tribal land rights, swift action on SC-ST Act cases, and overall maintenance of law and order. He also highlights the need for effective crime control, tackling narcotic drug sales, and addressing illegal mining and alcohol trade issues in the state.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 23:26 IST
Jharkhand CM Soren Takes Firm Stance on Tribal Land Rights and Law Enforcement
Champai Soren
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm directive issued on Tuesday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren instructed officials to prioritize the safeguarding of tribal land rights. Soren emphasized rapid action in granting possession to tribals where courts have ruled in their favor.

Highlighting the marginalized status of Scheduled Tribes (STs), Soren urged officials to expedite the resolution of cases registered under the SC-ST Act. He stressed that no cases should remain pending and commanded strict oversight of these matters.

The Chief Minister also underscored the importance of improving law and order in the state, directing police to minimize crime rates and ensure the safety of ordinary citizens, especially in Naxal-affected areas. Additionally, he called for vigilant action against narcotics trafficking, illegal mining, and unauthorized liquor trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024