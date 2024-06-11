Hamas Response to Proposed Israeli Hostage Deal

Hamas submitted to mediators its official response to a proposed Israeli hostage-for-prisoners deal, an official from the Palestinian militant group told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The Hamas response reaffirmed the group's stance any agreement must end the Zionist aggression on our people, get the Israeli forces out, reconstruct Gaza and achieve a serious prisoners swap deal," the official told Reuters.

