Hamas Response to Proposed Israeli Hostage Deal
Hamas has submitted its official response to mediators regarding a proposed Israeli hostage-for-prisoners deal. The response emphasizes ending Zionist aggression, withdrawing Israeli forces, reconstructing Gaza, and achieving a serious prisoners swap agreement.
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 23:53 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Hamas submitted to mediators its official response to a proposed Israeli hostage-for-prisoners deal, an official from the Palestinian militant group told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The Hamas response reaffirmed the group's stance any agreement must end the Zionist aggression on our people, get the Israeli forces out, reconstruct Gaza and achieve a serious prisoners swap deal," the official told Reuters.
