Left Menu

Grisly Details Emerge in Bangladeshi MP Murder Case

The search continues for the remains of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar, with West Bengal CID officers grilling the accused. Human bones were found near a canal, and further forensic tests are underway. The MP's daughter is expected in Kolkata for DNA testing, potentially resolving the case.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 23:56 IST
Grisly Details Emerge in Bangladeshi MP Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

The search for the remains of murdered Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar continued on Tuesday, as West Bengal CID detectives interrogated the accused, officials revealed.

Bones recovered from the Bagjola canal are undergoing forensic tests, with investigators persisting in their evidence collection despite the crime occurring nearly a month ago. Identified locations are being scoured for additional body parts.

Following further interrogations, human bones were found near a canal in South 24 Parganas district. Extradited suspect Siyam remains in CID custody, while investigation efforts involve continuous questioning of suspects. The MP's daughter plans to participate in DNA testing in Kolkata to aid the investigation's next steps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024