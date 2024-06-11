Grisly Details Emerge in Bangladeshi MP Murder Case

The search for the remains of murdered Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar continued on Tuesday, as West Bengal CID detectives interrogated the accused, officials revealed.

Bones recovered from the Bagjola canal are undergoing forensic tests, with investigators persisting in their evidence collection despite the crime occurring nearly a month ago. Identified locations are being scoured for additional body parts.

Following further interrogations, human bones were found near a canal in South 24 Parganas district. Extradited suspect Siyam remains in CID custody, while investigation efforts involve continuous questioning of suspects. The MP's daughter plans to participate in DNA testing in Kolkata to aid the investigation's next steps.

