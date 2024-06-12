Amazon Faces Legal Storm Over Driver Classification

Thousands of delivery drivers have launched legal claims against Amazon, asserting that the tech giant's classification of them as independent contractors has robbed them of wages and led to other financial losses. On Tuesday, two law firms announced that 15,860 Amazon Flex drivers have submitted arbitration claims, joined by 453 ongoing cases with the American Arbitration Association. Spearheaded by attorneys Joseph Sellers and Steven Tindall, the claims argue that drivers should be recognized as Amazon employees based on California, Illinois, and Massachusetts laws.

The dispute revolves around Amazon's Flex program, founded in 2015, which employs drivers using their own vehicles to deliver packages. Amazon promotes the work as flexible and part-time, offering an hourly wage between $18 and $25. However, actual compensation may vary depending on location and delivery time. The drivers' claims, collected over four years, suggest a reclassification to employee status would entitle them to unpaid wages, overtime pay, and expense reimbursements.

Amazon maintains that the Flex program provides drivers with the freedom to set their own schedules, with spokesperson Brandon Baribeau saying, "We hear from most of the Amazon Flex delivery partners that they love the flexibility of the program." The legal challenge casts a spotlight on Amazon's broader business model and its reliance on independent contractors and third-party businesses, drawing bipartisan scrutiny from U.S. senators and ongoing efforts from the Teamsters union to organize Amazon's drivers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)