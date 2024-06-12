BSF Unearths Explosives Cache in Maoist Hideout of Odisha

The Border Security Force (BSF) made a significant discovery of explosives in a Maoist hideout in Odisha's Malkangiri district, officials reported. The find, which includes an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and various explosive materials, was seized on Tuesday by the 2nd battalion forces during a routine patrol.

The cache was hidden under a rock cavity at the base of the Tulsi Songri reserve forest. Among the recovered items were a 1.5 kg IED packed in a steel tiffin, 300 grams of explosive powder, a solar plate, wire, iron-cutter, and additional materials. Official sources revealed that the BSF troops promptly destroyed the IED, ensuring the safety of both the security personnel and local villagers.

Deployed for anti-Naxal operations along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, the BSF continues to play a crucial role in neutralizing threats posed by Maoist insurgents in the region.

