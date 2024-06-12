GRP Announces Cash Reward for Clues in Grisly Murder Case

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for anyone providing concrete clues about the murder of an unidentified woman, whose body was found dismembered in two passenger trains located in Indore and Rishikesh.

The woman's hands and legs were discovered on Monday in Rishikesh, while additional parts were found earlier in Indore. According to the GRP, 'Meera Ben' and 'Gopal Bhai' were tattooed on her hand in Devanagari script, suggesting potential links to Madhya Pradesh near the Gujarat border.

GRP's Indore unit, led by Superintendent of Police Santosh Kori, is coordinating with local police and examining CCTV footage to identify the culprit, noting that the suspect attempted to mislead investigators by spreading body parts across different trains. Post-mortem experts believe the body was cut with a hard and blunt weapon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)