Russian Warships Arrive in Cuban Waters Amid Rising Global Tensions

A fleet of Russian warships arrived in Cuban waters on Wednesday as part of planned military exercises in the Caribbean, amplifying global tensions amid escalating Western support for Ukraine.

The three ships entered Havana Bay, guided by smaller vessels through the narrow channel and greeted with 21 cannon salutes. Adorned with flags, sailors in dress uniforms marked the significant geopolitical maneuver.

A nuclear-powered submarine is expected to join the fleet soon. While US officials confirmed no nuclear weapons are on board, the situation aims to demonstrate Russia's power and support for allies Cuba and Venezuela, as tensions move beyond Europe.

