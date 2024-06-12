Sharad Pawar Warns of Agitation Over Milk Producers' Subsidy

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar issued a stern warning on Wednesday, cautioning that agitation would follow if the Maharashtra government did not provide subsidies to milk producers. His announcement came during a visit to drought-stricken villages in Indapur tehsil, Pune district.

Pawar emphasized that failure to support dairy farmers would lead to street protests. 'If the government failed to provide subsidy to dairy farmers, we will take to the streets,' he declared.

The veteran politician also criticized the current Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government, questioning their understanding of agricultural challenges and urging for a change in leadership to address people's problems. 'If our requests are not heeded, you must hand over the policy-making power to us in the next four to six months,' he added, hinting towards the forthcoming assembly elections.

