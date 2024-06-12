Sharad Pawar Warns of Agitation Over Milk Producers' Subsidy
NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar has warned of agitation if the Maharashtra government fails to provide subsidies to milk producers. During a visit to drought-affected villages in Pune, Pawar stressed the need for changes in the state government to resolve farmers' issues and hinted at the upcoming assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar issued a stern warning on Wednesday, cautioning that agitation would follow if the Maharashtra government did not provide subsidies to milk producers. His announcement came during a visit to drought-stricken villages in Indapur tehsil, Pune district.
Pawar emphasized that failure to support dairy farmers would lead to street protests. 'If the government failed to provide subsidy to dairy farmers, we will take to the streets,' he declared.
The veteran politician also criticized the current Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government, questioning their understanding of agricultural challenges and urging for a change in leadership to address people's problems. 'If our requests are not heeded, you must hand over the policy-making power to us in the next four to six months,' he added, hinting towards the forthcoming assembly elections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
No connection established as of now to probe MLA Sunil Tingre: Police in Pune car accident
Maharashtra Probes Juvenile Justice Board Conduct in Controversial Pune Case
Pune car accident case: Committee set to probe JJ board members
High-Profile Drunken Car Race Tragedy in Pune: Congress Demands CBI Probe
Scandal in Pune: Doctors Suspended for Blood Sample Manipulation in Porsche Crash Case