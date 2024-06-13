Tragic Family Feud in Alwar: Love Marriage Leads to Murder
A man and his son were allegedly murdered by relatives in Rajasthan's Alwar district over a love marriage dispute. The attack happened around 1 a.m. and resulted in the death of Suraj (50) and his son Robin (27). Police have registered a murder case against 10 individuals, with Dayal Singh as the main accused.
In a disturbing incident in Rajasthan's Alwar district, a man and his son were allegedly murdered by their relatives over a love marriage dispute early Thursday morning. According to police, the victims, Suraj (50) and his son Robin (27), were attacked with a stick outside their residence around 1 a.m.
Anand Sharma, Superintendent of Police in Alwar, stated that the main accused, Dayal Singh, and others involved in the attack are relatives of the victims from Punjab. This family feud reportedly stemmed from Robin's marriage to a woman from Punjab, which had caused ongoing tension between the families.
Mohan Lal, the Station House Officer of Alwar Sadar, confirmed that a murder case has been filed against 10 individuals, with Dayal Singh as the primary suspect. Investigations are underway to bring justice for the tragic deaths of Suraj and Robin.
