Biden's Stance on Ukraine's Long-Range Weapon Use

President Joe Biden stated that the U.S. does not support Ukraine using longer-range weapons to attack Russia’s interior, reaffirming the position despite recently permitting limited short-range attacks across the Russian border. This distinction aims to address immediate threats without escalating the conflict further.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 00:48 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 00:48 IST
Joe Biden

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the U.S. does not support Ukraine using longer-range weapons to attack the interior of Russia, even after he recently allowed Ukraine to make limited, short-range attacks just across the Russian border.

"It makes a lot of sense for Ukraine to be able to take out or combat what is going across that border. In terms of long-range weapons ... we have not changed our position on that," Biden said. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)

