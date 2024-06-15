Left Menu

Security Forces Bust Narco-Terror Module in J&K’s Kupwara

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district have dismantled a narco-terror module by arresting three individuals and seizing arms, ammunition, and contraband. A police spokesman confirmed the arrests following an operation triggered by a tip-off about heroin sales. Investigations are ongoing.

Security Forces Bust Narco-Terror Module in J&K’s Kupwara
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district have successfully dismantled a narco-terror module, apprehending three individuals and retrieving a cache of arms, ammunition, and contraband, the police confirmed on Saturday.

Based on an intelligence tip-off about an individual seeking buyers for heroin, police and army personnel set up a trap in the Karnah area of north Kashmir. This led to the initial arrest of two suspects, identified as Shafeeq Ahmad Sheikh from Khawarparab Karnah and Tariq Ahmad Malik from Baghballa, who were found with approximately 500 grams of heroin.

Further investigations revealed that a third person, Parvez Ahmed Pathan of Sadhpura, was in possession of three pistols, 76 pistol rounds, six pistol magazines, and roughly five kilograms of suspected explosives. Pathan was subsequently arrested in a joint raid, and a case has been filed as inquiries continue.

